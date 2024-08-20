Panel Report Reveals Stories Of Harassment Women Face In Malayalam Cinema

The panel report also alleged there was a "power nexus". (Representational)

The much-awaited Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry has recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation and ill-treatment of female professionals, and has alleged that a "criminal gang" was controlling the industry where unyielding women are squeezed out.

The panel report also alleged there was a "power nexus" consisting of a handful of producers, directors, actors and production controllers.

The Kerala government constituted the panel after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema.

The report released on Monday sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many alleging they were subjected to unwanted advances even before commencing work.

The women actors who are ready to compromise are given code names, and those who are not ready to yield are pushed out of the field, as per the report.

The report highlighted the widespread nature of the issue, sparking concerns about the safety and well-being of women in the industry.

"It has come out in evidence that certain men in cinema, who are well-known and well-reputed for their ability as artist, director or whoever he be in the film industry have shocked certain women in cinema by sexual harassment and physical advances made by them towards them," the expert panel report said.

A copy of the report was given to the media under the RTI Act after five years of its submission to the government.

In a series of shocking and shameful revelations, the report stated that female actors faced harassment, including instances where the doors of their rooms were knocked on by intoxicated individuals in the film industry.

Many of them, who suffered sexual harassment, were reluctant to complain about this to the police due to fear, it said.

"The sky is full of mysteries, with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed that the stars do not twinkle, nor does the moon look beautiful," the report said.

"Do not trust what you see; even salt looks like sugar," the opening lines of the report said.

As per the report, submitted by the three-member panel, the major issue which women face in the film industry is sexual harassment.

"It is the worst evil which women in cinema face in the film industry. The women in cinema are most reluctant to speak out about the sexual harassment which they are subjected to, even to other women or close relatives," it said.

The commission said it was "shocked to hear the sexual harassment stories" revealed to it by women working in the Malayalam film industry.

"The offer to act or for doing any other job in cinema comes to a woman coupled with demand for sexual favours. As I already mentioned, the woman would be asked to adjust and compromise, thereby she is asked to surrender to sexual demands," the report said.

"In most of the hotels, where they are staying, the doors are knocked by the men working in cinema who could be mostly under intoxication. Many women have stated that knocking will not be polite or decent but, they repeatedly bang the door by force," the report detailed.

The panel said even though many sexual acts committed against women in cinema come under the IPC and under the definition of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act (POSH), the women who suffered the atrocities prefer to keep silence.

"An artist added that if they take up the matter before the court or the police, they will face worse consequences, including threat to life. The artist added that threat to life will not only be against the victims but even their close family members will be in danger," the report said.

The report has categorically mentioned that the police should register FIRs against crimes that are being committed in the industry, and many are not coming out fearing for their lives.

The publication of the report, initially scheduled for July 24, was put on hold by the Kerala High Court following a plea from a Malayalam film producer.

The court later dismissed the plea on August 13 and directed the government to release the report within a week.

However, the publication was delayed again due to a plea from an actress, which was heard by the High Court on Monday. The government finally released the report on Monday evening.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan said the government has taken note of the findings and recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee.

The government would convene a cinema conclave in the next two months to discuss and resolve the issues in the film industry, he said.

The opposition Congress expressed shock over the findings of the committee and sought to know whom the government tried to protect by keeping the report without releasing it.

"The action of the government and the chief minister who kept the report in cold storage so far was a criminal offence," Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan told reporters in Kochi.

Actor Siddique, who is also the president of actor outfit AMMA, said they would study the report in detail and take necessary steps to address the issues.

Women in Cinema Collective, an outfit of women professionals in the industry, expressed happiness over the releasing of the report and thanked the panel members, media, women organisations and the lawyers.

