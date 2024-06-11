Panel Investigating Power Sector 'Irregularities' Issues Notice To KCR

The panel's head said "25 officials and non-officials" have been identified.

The inquiry commission looking into alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's tenure has issued notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and several others and sought their responses as part of its ongoing probe.

Retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy, head of the commission, told reporters here on Tuesday that the panel has identified "25 officials and non-officials" who took decisions on the issues under inquiry.

Mr Rao sought time till the end of July to submit the reply but the commission told him to furnish it by June 15 as it had only a limited period available, he said.

Speaking to reporters on March 12 this year after a cabinet meeting, state Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had said retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy would head the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in connection with the Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants.

The inquiry would also cover the power purchase concerning the Chhattisgarh government during the previous BRS regime. The duration of this probe would also be 100 days, he had said.

The commission is looking into the then government allegedly taking the negotiations route without following the tender process.

Referring to the panel's interactions with former senior officials of power utilities, Justice Narasimha Reddy said the gist of the interactions is that the then state government took the decisions and that the utilities did not take decisions independently.

Talking about various aspects of the issue of power purchase from Chhattisgarh, he indicated that the state allegedly had to pay heavy costs though details are yet to be worked out.

With regard to the Bhadradri plant, he said, while super critical technology was being used widely, sub-critical technology was used in the plant. The sub-critical technology caused not only environmental pollution but also financial burden.

