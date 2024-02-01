Panel Of Vice-Chairpersons Reconstituted For Equal Representation To Women

The vice-chairpersons run the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons and gave equal representation to women.

The reconstituted panel of vice-chairpersons has eight members including four women. It comprises several members from the opposition.

The newly appointed vice-chairpersons include Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara, Seema Dwivedi, Amee Yajnik, Mausam Noor, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, Manoj Kumar Jha and Lt Gen D P Vats.

