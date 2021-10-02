Panel Formed To Draw Framework For Assam Accord

Assam government has set up an eight-member committee to prepare a framework.

The Assam government has set up an eight-member committee to prepare a framework for implementation of all clauses of the 36-year-old Assam Accord, especially the Clause-6 report prepared by a central panel pertaining to protecting the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of the indigenous people, officials said on Saturday.

The Commissioner and Secretary of the Implementation of Assam Accord Department, GD Tripathi, issued a notification announcing the formation of the sub-committee, which will submit its report within the next three months.

"The Governor of Assam is pleased to constitute a sub-committee to examine and prepare a framework for implementation of all clauses of Assam Accord in general with special emphasis on Clause-6 (High Level Committee Report)," the notification said.

The latest panel will also lay emphasis on implementation of Clause 7, 9 and 10 along with update of National Register of Citizens, issues of flood and erosion, rehabilitation of families of martyrs and victims of Assam agitation, it added.

Besides, the sub-committee will consider various problems faced by the state and potential for all-round economic development while preparing the report for implementation of the historic pact.

The sub-committee, headed by Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora, has three ministers and five members from the All Assam Students'' Union (AASU), the notification stated.

Other ministers on the panel are Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, while the five from the AASU include its president Dipanka Kumar Nath, general Secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah, chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, and advisers Prakash Chandra Das and Uddip Jyoti Gogoi.