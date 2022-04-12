How Internet Helped A Zomato Delivery Man Buy A Bike

Durga Meena, 31, is a teacher, who lost his job during the pandemic.

In a refreshing turn of events, a fundraising campaign on social media has helped a Zomato delivery agent buy a bike. It all started when a person tweeted a picture of a delivery executive, who uses a bicycle as a mode of transport. What surprised the user was the fact that his order arrived well within time despite the scorching heat. 

“Today, my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, the delivery boy was on a bicycle this time. Today my city temperature is around 42 °C in this scorching heat of Rajasthan he delivered my order on time,” he wrote along with a picture of the delivery executive. 

After a brief conversation, the person found out that Durga Meena, 31, is a teacher, who lost his job during the pandemic. And, he is delivering food for the past four months.  “During COVID-19, Mr Meena lost his job in a school. And, he was talking with me in English.”

Well, it doesn't end here. Mr Meena has completed his graduation. He wants to pursue a master's degree course.  Mr Meena was also trying to save money for a laptop, to teach students online, and for a bike, to make his job at Zomato easier. 

“I don't have time to breathe after delivering 10 to 12 orders a day on a bicycle. If I had a bike, it would make things much easier for me,” he said. 

After finding out what all Mr Meena needs to purchase a bike, the user decided to “raise crowdfunding of 75k”. Making an appeal on the social media platform, he wrote, “Guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k. I know it's a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives one rupee we can fulfil his wish of having a bike.”

And, within just four hours, the goal was achieved. Take a look at the bike Mr Meena will ride now. 

People have praised the heartwarming gesture on the micro-blogging platform. 

“That's the power of social media,” read one of the comments.

A few wished good luck to Mr Meena for his future. 

Social media can surprise you on any given day. And, this moving Twitter thread provides ample evidence.

