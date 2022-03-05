Panchayat, Municipal Polls In Andaman and Nicobar Islands On Sunday

Ballot papers will be used in the panchayat elections, and EVMs in the municipal poll (Representational)

All preparations for conducting panchayat elections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and polls to Port Blair Municipal Council on Sunday have been completed, a senior official said on Saturday.

Director of Panchayat and Municipal Elections Sunil Anchipaka said that polling personnel have been deployed in all the booths and necessary arrangements made to ensure smooth voting from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Micro-observers have been appointed to have a close watch on the polling stations, and sector magistrates and police sector officers will patrol their respective areas to prevent violation of Model Code of Conduct, he said.

Ballot papers will be used in the panchayat elections, and EVMs in the municipal poll.

A total of 1,32,965 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal election, and 1,64,975 in the panchayat polls.

Votes polled will be counted on March 8.