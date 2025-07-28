"You Don't Know Me?" RJD MLA vs 'Sachiv' In '<i>Panchayat</i>'-Style Face-Off

In a scene that may well be straight out of the 'Panchayat' web series, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA in Bihar engaged in a face-off with a local secretary on a phone call. An audio clip of the confrontation involving the RJD legislator, Bhai Virendra, and the 'sachiv' has gone viral on social media.

The row began when Bhai Virendra called the village secretary of his constituency to ask about the status of a death certificate. The 'sachiv' did not recognise the RJD MLA and asked him for his name. To this, the legislator snapped, "You don't know Bhai Virendra? You don't know Bhai Virendra of Maner? You want me to introduce myself?"

The official responded: "I will recognise you when you introduce yourself".

Bhai Virendra sarcastically asked the secretary whether he was from England. "Are you from England? You don't know the MLA of Maner? The entire country knows me," he said.

"Yes, MLA ji, please speak," the 'sachiv' responded.

Angered by the response, the RJD MLA threatened to hit the government official to hit him with a shoe.

"Yes MLA ji, speak? Joote se maarenge tumko (I will hit you with my shoes). Record this and do what you want. The country knows me, and you're saying you don't know who Bhai Virendra is. You should have greeted me on the call," he said.

Bhai Virendra then told him that an application had been sent for a death certificate for Avinash Kumar, the husband of one Rinki Devi.

"Get it made. The application was sent long ago. Don't work poorly. You are an employee, work like an employee," he told the village secretary.

The face-off escalated after the village secretary told the RJD MLA that he would not be bullied by him.

"If you talk to me nicely, then I will talk to you nicely. Do whatever you want, I am not afraid of you. If you speak rudely, I will speak rudely. No one is going to be afraid here," he said.

This response made the MLA even more furious; he raged that the village secretary had no right to work if he did not know the local legislator.

"Get me transferred," the 'sachiv' challenged.

"Transfer? This won't stop at transfer. That is a very small thing. Where are you even from?" Bhai Virendra asked.

To this, the village secretary asked the RJD MLA not to threaten him.

"Talk to me about work. Your request has been processed. You will know when it is done," he said before cutting the call.