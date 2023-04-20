Pamela Chopra Dies: 5 Points On Yash Chopra's Wife

Pamela Chopra was born in July 1949 and tied the knot with film producer Yash Chopra in 1970. Their families met through a common friend.

Mrs Chopra is survived by two sons - filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji.

She also worked as a singer, writer, dress designer, and co-producer of many Yash Raj Films. Mrs Chopra sung several songs for hit films including 'Kabhie Kabhie', 'Noorie', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Silsila', 'Chandni', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'.

She has also been credited for writing the movie 'Kabhie Kabhie'. Mrs Chopra also co-wrote the script of the 1997 film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' along with her husband Yash Chopra.