Newly Married Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Maharashtra: Police

The 24-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over some domestic dispute, police said. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man, who got married last month, has allegedly killed his wife over some domestic dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, police official Shahuraj Ranaware said.

The accused and the 28-year-old victim got married on December 7, 2020, he said.

Following some differences between them, the accused, who works in a private firm, allegedly choked his wife to death with a nylon rope, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

The accused is yet to be arrested, he said, adding that a probe into the case is underway.