Jharkhand Missing Woman's Body Found Chopped Into Pieces: Police

A 45-year-old woman's body, chopped into six pieces, was found buried in the bank of a river in Pakur district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

The woman, identified as Sona Marandi, was missing since February 24.

Police official Manoj Kumar said that villagers informed the police after noticing a severed leg there.

The police started digging the spot, and after more than three hours, the woman's severed head, torso, hands and legs were found.

The woman's son, Manoj Hansda, identified her body.

He reported to the police on March 3 that his mother went missing on February 24.

The body parts were sent for post-mortem examination and investigations started on the matter, police said.