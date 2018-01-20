Pak's ISI Paid Crores To Kidnap Kulbhushan Jadhav, Says Baloch Activist

''KulbhushanJadhav was kidnapped from Iran by (terrorist) Mullah Omar on being given directions and huge sums of money by Pakistan. Jadhav was then taken to Islamabad via Quetta and was made to give pro-Pakistan statements through force & torture,'' he said, according to news agency ANI.
''Whoever goes missing or is murdered in Balochistan, Pakistan and its agencies like ISI are responsible for it. Pakistan is running a terror factory, they have produced Hafiz Saeed & Syed Salahuddin," the Baloch activist said.
His remarks corroborate India's claims that Mr Jadhav has been tortured and, in video after video, made to parrot Pakistan's propaganda. New Delhi says Mr Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran, where he had legitimate business interests, and brought to Pakistan. Pakistan claims he was found in Balochistan.
Punching holes in Pakistani claims, Mr Qadeer said, ''While visiting Gwadar, where the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being constructed, even a local resident has to cross four checkpoints. How can you expect an outsider to stay there?''
The Pakistani government has so far released 4 propaganda videos of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
India and Pakistan are just weeks away from a hearing on Mr Jadhav's case at the International Court of Justice.
Comments
"Those who speak of changing mindsets (about terrorism) need to look within and their own record of subversion against my country as our capture of an Indian spy has amply demonstrated and proved beyond any shadow of doubt," said Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations.
Her remark was in response to India's statement at the meeting that India is a victim of the same Pakistani "mindset" that promotes terrorist attacks every day in Afghanistan.