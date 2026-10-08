'Pak's Frankenstein Monster Of Terrorism Returned To Haunt It': India At UN

Exposing Islamabad's duplicity before the international community, India has stated that the rogue Pakistani state has completely lost control of the Frankenstein's monster of terrorism it engineered, which has now returned to violently stalk its own creators, a damning reality openly acknowledged by its own leadership, while pressing for robust global action against state sponsors of terror.

"Pakistan has presented itself as a frontline state in combating terrorism and as a victim, while masking the fact that the Frankenstein's (monster) the Pakistani state has created and lost control over have moved from wreaking havoc in neighbouring countries to doing the same in Pakistan," Raghoo Puri, a first secretary in India's UN mission, said on Wednesday (local time).

"This was exposed recently by a provincial chief minister of Pakistan, and may I jog the memory of colleagues to an interview in 2018 by her father and former prime minister of Pakistan, exposing this dark secret," he stated.

"You cannot run with the hares and hunt with the hounds," Puri warned. "Reality never works like that".

Puri was delivering India's right of reply in response to an unprovoked tirade launched against New Delhi by Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Jadoon during proceedings at the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, which handles legal affairs.

Highlighting internal contradictions within Pakistan's political apparatus, Maryam Nawaz, who serves as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab Province, remarked last month in Lahore, "Unfortunately, the threat Punjab, a province of 130 million, faces comes less from my neighbouring countries and more from my neighbouring provinces."

Earlier this month, she further undermined Islamabad's hollow rhetoric surrounding "freedom fighters" by conceding that terrorism defies classification and that anyone participating in extremist violence remains a terrorist regardless of political motivations.

Furthermore, in an interview given to the Dawn newspaper back in 2018, her father, former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, explicitly confessed to his country's culpability regarding the orchestration of the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai.

"Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors; should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?" he had stated.

While delivering his remarks, Puri pointedly refrained from naming the two members of the Nawaz family.

Lampooning Islamabad's delusional posturing over military outcomes, Puri dismissed Pakistan's fabrications regarding its purported victory against India during Operation Sindoor, an assertive counter-terror strike executed by New Delhi in decisive retaliation for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

"If bombed-out airfields and cratered runways look like victory to Pakistan, they are, of course, welcome to enjoy it," he noted.

"Pakistani representative's desperation to falsely tout the Pakistani military's narrative on the outcome of Operation Sindoor" merely aligned with its long-standing machinery of state-sponsored disinformation and psychological deception, he asserted.

Puri, who effectively dismantled Islamabad's propaganda during the session, holds a biotechnology degree from Panjab University alongside an MBA from the Management Development Institute located in Gurgaon. Belonging to the prestigious 2014 cohort of the Indian Foreign Service, his diplomatic pedigree includes prior postings at India's embassy in Berlin.

When the Pakistani delegation slouched back to the podium with a secondary intervention, recycling tired tropes and defunct arguments, Puri cut them down with sharp dismissive candour: "Pakistan believes in the circular economy of words and narratives".

"If this much effort had actually been made in countering terrorism rather than narrative building, misinformation, and disinformation, the world would have been a better place," he observed.

"But nothing more can be expected from a Form 47 government," he added, alluding directly to the pervasive military hegemony governing Pakistan through rigged electoral documentation engineered to install Shehbaz Sharif as a puppet prime minister.

Addressing Islamabad's hypocritical posturing concerning minority rights, Puri demolished their assertions in his initial intervention, exposing the grotesque irony of a rogue state fostering religious extremism that ultimately targets innocent civilians based on faith.

"The victims in Pahalgam were not asked about their political orientation; they were asked about their religion," he declared.

"It is therefore deeply ironic that Pakistan speaks of combating religious hatred while allowing the conditions that enable it to persist and thrive, especially by fomenting cross-border terrorism," he emphasised.

Recalling the tragic carnage orchestrated by the Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, The Resistance Front, during last year's Pahalgam terror attack, he reminded the international community how the jihadists systematically singled out Hindu and Christian tourists by interrogating their religious identity prior to execution.

Drawing international scrutiny to Islamabad's elaborate smokescreens designed to shield high-value terrorist masterminds, Puri highlighted the farcical hike in the bounty announced by Pakistan for Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, which saw the reward raised merely from Pakistani rupees 50 lakh to 70 lakh.

"Pakistan glosses over its state support for terrorism by announcing enhanced rewards for apprehending UN-listed head of Jaish-e-Mohammed, terrorist and mastermind of several attacks against my country," he stated.

"When the media can reach Masood Azhar and get confirmation from him about the success of Operation Sindoor, surely the Pakistani state knows his whereabouts," he pointed out.

Azhar had previously bewailed in a widely circulated video clip that his familial infrastructure had been "torn to pieces" during the precision airstrikes of Operation Sindoor targeting his primary sanctuary in Bahawalpur.

"Just a few months ago, Pakistani representatives used this forum to call the Jaish-e-Mohammed a defunct organisation," Puri reminded the assembly. "The world has seen the script play earlier, and we are clear-eyed that this time also it is going to be no different."

Puri cautioned that "When terrorist groups are allowed to operate under state political power, international commitments become meaningless, and when perpetrators are provided safe havens, the victims of terrorism are denied justice."

"The world has not forgotten 9/11, and where its perpetrators, including Osama bin Laden, were caught," he asserted.

As a matter of historical record, bin Laden, whose al-Qaeda network masterminded the devastating 9/11 attacks targeting New York and the Pentagon 25 years ago, was ultimately tracked down by US Navy SEALs residing comfortably within a fortified compound situated a stone's throw from the elite Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad.

"The world has not forgotten 26/11," when Pakistani terrorists mercilessly slaughtered 166 innocent lives across Mumbai in 2008, he stressed. "The world has not forgotten Pahalgam."

"The world is aware of Pakistan's financial support to terrorism, as also, the FATF plenary meeting coming up soon," Puri stated.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog monitoring terror financing and evaluating punitive sanctions against delinquent states, is scheduled to convene its crucial plenary sessions in Paris from October 26 to 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)