Pakistani Smuggler Arrested In Punjab, Drugs Seized: Border Security Force

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force planned and executed the operation.

The Border Security Force recovered 31 kg of heroin and arrested a Pakistani smuggler in Punjab's Ferozepur sector today, officials said.

In the first seizure, the BSF officials of the 14th battalion recovered 30 packets of heroin weighing 29.87 kg near the MW Uthar border outpost in Khem Karan area. Two mobile phones were also recovered.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF planned the operation that was executed successfully with the arrest of the Pakistani smuggler, according to sources.

However, the identity of the smuggler was not disclosed by the BSF.

In another seizure, the BSF troops belonging to the 136th battalion recovered three packets of heroin weighing 1.16 kg.

BSF Deputy Inspector General Surinder Mehta said suspicious movement of smugglers was observed ahead of the barbed-wire fencing, following which the troops swung into action. However, the smugglers managed to escape.

During a search operation, the consignment was recovered. A 12-feet-long plastic pipe was also recovered and it was probably used to push the consignment across the barbed-wire fencing, the official said.