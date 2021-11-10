Pakistani National Arrested Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab

The Pakistani national was arrested by the Border Security Force officials. (Representational)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday arrested a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka district, officials said.

The arrested Pakistani national has been identified as Najib Ullah Khan, 38, son of Chann Suraj Abdullah Khan, a resident of Malla Khera village in Mian Wali district of Pakistan, they said.

The Border Security Force troops observed some suspicious movement early on Wednesday. They found Najib Khan trying to enter the Indian territory near border pillar number 270/11, following which he was arrested by the BSF sleuths, officials said.

During his frisking, an identity card, two Pakistani SIM cards and an aluminium box were recovered from his possession, they said.

The matter is being investigated by the BSF.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)