Watch: Pakistani Musician's Gift To India - 'Jana Gana Mana' On The Rabab

Siyal Khan plays the 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab at a picturesque location.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, a wish from across the border is winning the hearts of people on the Internet. Siyal Khan, a rabab player from Pakistan, posted a video of him playing the Indian national anthem. Rabab is a string instrument, similar to the lute. It is quite popular in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kashmir.

In the video, Siyal Khan plays the 'Jana Gana Mana' on his rabab with serene mountains and greenery in the backdrop.

“Here's a gift for my viewers across the border," he wrote while posting the video.

Here's a gift for my viewers across the border. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

"Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 (sic)," the musician added.

The video has gone viral and already has over 790k views and 46 thousand likes on Twitter.

People from both India and Pakistan praised the beautiful rendition.

Salute to the spirit and the sentiments behind this melodious composition.. ???????????? https://t.co/HDnEGaiLBT — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 15, 2022

Beautiful way to send Independence Day Greetings to our next door neighbours in India. https://t.co/XcxdVFDySH — احمد بلال محبوبAhmedBilalMehboob (@ABMPildat) August 15, 2022

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at Delhi's Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The August 15 ceremony this year was particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence with the government launching a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration.