Drone Shot Down Along India-Pakistan Border In Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Ferozpur sector.

The BSF personnel heard a humming sound at around 3 am of a flying object coming from the Pakistan side of the border to the Indian side. They then illuminated the area with "para bombs" and fired at the drone, a BSF spokesperson said.

They have also seized a green colour bag that was attached to the drone and contained four packets in yellow wrappings and one small packet in black wrapping, he added.

The gross weight of the suspected contraband item is about 4.17 kgs, with packing material, and the packet wrapped in black weighs about 250 grams, the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the Border Security Force had shot down another Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu area.