17-Year-Old Pakistani Boy To Reunite With Family After Almost 2 Years

Mubarshar Bilal who was at Attari on Tuesday said he was very happy to join back his family in Pakistan

A 17-year-old Pakistani boy will reunite with his family after almost two years after he inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory in 2018.

Mubarshar Bilal, who is also known as Mubarak, was released from the juvenile home in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday morning and was later taken to Attari-Wagah border for handing him over to Pakistani authorities, officials said.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said Bilal was released from Juvenile Home at 7 am on Tuesday.

An order pertaining to his release from the Centre was received five to six days back, Kalia told news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters at Attari in Amritsar on Tuesday, Bilal said he was very happy to join back his family in Pakistan.

"I am very happy today (to return home)," said an elated Bilal. He also praised Indian authorities for treating him well and said that he was indebted for that.

Bilal said he had left home in a huff following a fight with his family members.

"There was a bit of a fight at home and I left it in anger. I could not come to know (entering India) and then I was caught by the BSF personnel," said Bilal, adding that he spent almost 20-22 months here.

"I have a mother, brother and sister there (in Pakistan)," Bilal replied to a question.

Asked whether he will come to India again if he gets a visa, he replied, "surely."

Bilal had been kept in juvenile home in Hoshiarpur after he was held by the Border Security Force in February 2018.

Bilal, a resident of Kasur district in Pakistan, had inadvertently entered Indian territory. He was held from Khemkaran village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district and was later booked under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

Bilal was acquitted of all charges by the Juvenile Justice Board in September 2018.

Various social activists here had even launched a campaign to release Bilal and repatriate him to Pakistan.