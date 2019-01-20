Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua

his is the third time in six days that Pakistan violated ceasefire in this sector. (Representational)

Pakistani troops today violated ceasefire by resorting to small arms firing on forward Indian posts along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

No casualty was reported on the Indian side in the brief exchange of fire in Hiranagar sector, they said.

This is the third time in the past six days that Pakistan violated ceasefire in this sector.

On Tuesday, Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad of the Border Security Force was killed when he was hit by a Pakistani sniper from across the IB.

Besides the IB, the Pakistani troops also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch almost on a daily basis since the beginning of the New Year.

While an Army porter was killed in the Pakistani firing on January 11, two army personnel, including a major, lost their lives in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion on the same day along the LoC in Rajouri district.