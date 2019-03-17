Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir

An official said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing. (FILE PHOTO)

Pakistan violated ceasefire on Sunday with unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.

Mortar shelling and firing from small arms from across the LoC started in Sunderbani sector around 6.30 pm, prompting effective retaliation by the Indian Army, the official said.

He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, which was still continuing when last reports were received.

Border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's "pre-emptive" air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot on February 26, following the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then.

