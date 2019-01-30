Pakistan Using Social Media To "Radicalise" Kashmiri Youths: Top Cop

The DGP said that Pakistan was cooking false stories to entice young minds into terrorist activities.

All India | | Updated: January 30, 2019 07:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistan Using Social Media To 'Radicalise' Kashmiri Youths: Top Cop

Pakistan was continuously "abetting and sustaining" terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said


Jammu: 

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh Tuesday said that Pakistan was using social media to radicalise Kashmir youths and running disinformation campaigns against India.

The DGP said that Pakistan was cooking false stories to entice young minds into terrorist activities.

"Pakistan, after launching and promoting a proxy war in the state, is using social media for radicalization and undertaking disinformation campaigns against our country," he said.

Pakistan was continuously "abetting and sustaining" terrorism in our Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

A group of officers from foreign armed forces and civil services on national security and strategic studies tour to the state Tuesday visited police headquarters at Jammu and called on the DGP.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirDilbag Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetLive TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi GoGalaxy M

................................ Advertisement ................................