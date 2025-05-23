'Pakistan Stands Completely Exposed After Operation Sindoor': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Operation Sindoor has completely exposed Pakistan before the world and proved that the terrorism in India is Pakistan-sponsored.

Speaking at the 22nd Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and the Rustamji Memorial Lecture, he praised the Indian Armed Forces and also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming India's counter-terrorism strategy and enabling decisive actions like Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting India's restraint and precision, he said, "We neither destroyed any Pakistani military installation nor did we ever target an airbase. We only and only destroyed terrorist camps, those who committed crimes on our land."

Mr Shah credited the success of Operation Sindoor to a combination of leadership, intelligence, and military capability.

"Operation Sindoor is the result of our Prime Minister's firm political will, the precise intelligence from our information-gathering agencies, and the Army's remarkable display of striking capability. When these three come together, we get Operation Sindoor," he said.

Mr Shah stated that Pakistan stands completely exposed after Operation Sindoor.

"Due to Operation Sindoor and the events that followed, Pakistan now stands completely exposed. The terrorism in India is Pakistan-sponsored. When the terror camps in Pakistan were targeted, it was the Pakistani army that responded. The world witnessed that when the funerals of the killed terrorist leaders were held, senior officers of the Pakistan Army were not only present but were also seen carrying their coffins and participating in the prayers," the Home Minister told the BSF gathering.

Reflecting on India's evolving security doctrine post-2014, Mr Shah said, "For decades, the country has been facing terrorism. Pakistan carried out several attacks, but there was no appropriate response. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the first major attack happened in Uri, targeting our soldiers, and we responded with a surgical strike. When the Pulwama attack occurred, the Indian Army gave a strong response through an airstrike. Once again, we eliminated terrorist hideouts."

The Home Minister praised the Indian Armed Forces for their swift and strategic response following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"All over the world, many places have responded to terrorist attacks. But the response that India has given is, in a way, different. When the attack on Pahalgam happened, we launched Operation Sindoor. In just few minutes of the operation, we destroyed 9 terrorist bases, of which 2 were their headquarters," Mr Shah said.

Further, acknowledging BSF's contribution, Mr Shah said, "When it was decided that one force will provide security on one border, BSF was given the responsibility of guarding the two most difficult borders - Bangladesh and Pakistan - and given your capabilities, you have secured it very well."

