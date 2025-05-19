Second Pak 'Spy' Arrested In Haryana's Nuh In Post-Op Sindoor Crackdown

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Haryana Police uncovered a spy network supplying classified data to Pakistan's ISI and arrested two linked to espionage. The crackdown, involving multiple arrests, targets Pak operatives in India amid rising tensions after recent terrorist attacks.

Haryana Police and federal agencies said Monday afternoon that they had uncovered a 'network of spies' feeding Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence with classified data, potentially including information about military bases at a time of heightened tension between the two countries.

Police from Haryana's Nuh said they had arrested a second individual linked to the 'spy ring'.

He has been identified as Tarif, the son of Hanif, from a village in Nuh's Tauru subdivision.

The first was 23-year-old Arman, who was arrested last week based on intelligence inputs. The cops said they have evidence to prove Arman was passing sensitive information to Pak.

In addition, cases have been filed against two employees of the Pak High Commission in Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said the police will continue to act against any who might be involved in activities that might affect national security, including espionage. "If there are any other people found involved in similar activities... there will be action against them too," he said.

#WATCH | Panipat | On the arrest of several individuals from the state for alleged espionage activities in favour of Pakistan, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "...The Police are taking action against persons involved in such activities...What matters is the action taken… pic.twitter.com/zeU2NUcXzz — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

The arrests of Tarif and Arman are part of a crackdown on what the authorities believe are Pakistani spy networks operating across Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

So far more than half-a-dozen individuals have been arrested, including Jyoti Malhotra, a popular YouTube personality whom the police believe was being 'groomed' by Pakistani handlers.

She was arrested last week for sharing information about Indian military ops.

Ms Malhotra visited Pak in 2023, when she met a Pak High Commission officer (File).

Ms Malhotra, 33, whose YouTube channel 'Travel with JO' is very popular, had reportedly been contacted by an official from the Pak High Commission and visited that country at least twice.

Others arrested include Davendra Singh Dhillon, a 25-year-old Political Science student from a university in Punjab's Patiala, and Shahzad, a businessman from UP's Moradabad.

Mr Dhillon was arrested in Haryana's Kaithal. The cops found he visited Pak in November and believe he shared info - including images of the Patiala military cantonment - with the ISI.

Mr Dhillon was arrested for uploading photos of guns on Facebook (File).

Mr Shahzad too allegedly shared sensitive information with Pak, and the authorities believe he provided logistical support to terrorists already within India and waiting to mount attacks.

The rush of arrests is particularly significant given India has accused Pakistan of continuing - in violation of international law and demands by global watchdogs like the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force - to fund and sponsor cross-border terrorist attacks on Indian soil.

India has blamed the terror network in Pak for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month, in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were murdered by gunmen from a proxy of the Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, which has been recognised internationally as a terrorist organisation.

India responded with a precision military mission - Operation Sindoor - that targeted terror camps in Pak and Pak-occupied Kashmir. Islamabad responded with attempted military strikes of its own - targeting Indian military and civilian populations - but their attacks were all but neutralised.

After suffering heavy damage in retaliatory strikes, Islamabad settled for a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned the Pak deep state against continuing to target India, stating military actions under Operation Sindoor - Delhi's new doctrine on terrorism - had been suspended pending dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and returning illegally-occupied Kashmir.

With input from agencies

