'National Dress': Pak Singer Rabi Pirzada Trolled For Threatening PM Modi In Suicide Vest

The post showed Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada dressed in a black suicide vest.

A month after "threatening" Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a reptilian attack on Twitter, Pakistan singer Rabi Pirzada has struck again with a similar message but in a slightly different outfit. This time, she appeared on social media dressed in what looked like a black suicide vest - complete with dynamite sticks and a timer - and identifying herself as the "daughter of Kashmir".

However, if the singer was trying to make a point with her bizarre stunt, she didn't get very far. While many simply laughed her off, others claimed that the photograph was symbolic of Pakistan's support for terrorists targeting India.

"Wow!! You are looking awesome in that traditional Pakistani dress," wrote a social media user in a sarcastic tweet. Taking the cue, another urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare the suicide vest as his country's national dress.

Others wanted the Lahore-based singer to test her suicide vest first, given the quality of Pakistan's explosives. "Demo please! Just once," tweeted yet another social media user.

Oddly enough, the singer didn't get a lot of support from her own countryfolk either. A number of Pakistani social media users sharply reprimanded her, saying that such stunts only serve to sully the country's image on the global stage.

On September 2, the singer had posted a video featuring a number of exotic snakes and alligators, and threatened to launch them against PM Modi over his decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate it into two distinct union territories. Apart from jibes on social media, the stunt earned Rabi Pirzada a notice from Pakistan's Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department for illegally keeping wild animals at her residence.

Later, a Lahore court issued an arrest warrant against her.

(With inputs from ANI)

