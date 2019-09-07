Pak Resorts To Unprovoked Firing Along Line Of Control In J&K's Poonch

Pak army today targeted forward posts and villages in J&K's Poonch district (Representational Image)

The Pakistan army today targeted forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with firing from small arms and mortar shelling, ending nearly a week-long ceasefire along the Line of Control or LoC, a defence spokesperson said.

The small arms firing and mortar shelling from across the LoC started in Krishna Ghati sector around 7:45 am today, the spokesperson said.

He said that the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and the cross-LoC shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

There is no report of any casualty on the Indian side in the firing, the spokesperson confirmed.

On September 1, an army personnel was killed when the Pakistani army targeted forward posts and villages in Shahpur-Kerni sector, raising the number of deaths due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri since July to eight - six soldiers and two civilians.



