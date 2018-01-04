Pakistan Releases Another Propaganda Video Of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan had allowed Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him on December 25 and tweeted photos of the 45-minute meeting as part of fresh propaganda ahead of the hearing of India's appeal against Mr Jadhav's death sentence at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
In the new video, played out by Pakistan's foreign office at a press briefing on Wednesday, Mr Jadhav is heard saying, "I saw fear in the eyes of my mother and wife. Why should there be fear? Whatever has happened has happened. They felt threatened. The Indian diplomat who had come along with my mother was shouting the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture, so that she (my mother) could be happy and I could be happy".
It was, however, not clear how Mr Jadhav could see anything that happened once his mother stepped out of the room. In photos tweeted by Islamabad after the meeting, he was seen sitting behind a glass pane and communicating with his mother and wife, who were on the other side, through intercom. India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad, JP Singh, was present during the meeting.
He is also heard "thanking" Pakistani officials and repeating his earlier statements, which have been rubbished by India as "manufactured" and "tutored".
Government sources said the video indicated that Pakistan was under pressure. "Since they could not answer our objections after the meeting between Jadhav and his family, they want to change the narrative," an official said. The other idea, he said, could be to shift focus from the US pressure and the domestic chaos.
Mr Jadhav appeared under considerable stress during the meeting, India said.
In a lacerating statement, Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj told parliament that Mr Jadhav was forced to see his mother and wife in the form of "widows" as their mangalsutra, bindi and bangles -- symbols of marriage -- were taken away in the name of security.