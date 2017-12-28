Jadhavs 'Spoke Comfortably' In English For 40 Minutes: Pakistan Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Pakistan used Kulbhushan Jadhav's emotional reunion of a "mother with her son and a wife with her husband" as a propaganda tool

In a hard-hitting statement in parliament, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said Pakistan had used the emotional reunion of a "mother with her son and a wife with her husband" after 22 months as a propaganda tool. "We condemn such shameful behaviour by Pakistan and will not take it silently. We will expose Pakistan's utterly disgusting behaviour," Ms Swaraj said.



"Indian allegations coming 24 hours after the visit are baseless, counterproductive and regrettable," responded Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs, hours later.



"It is essential to note that the humanitarian gesture does not obviate the fact that this was not an ordinary meeting between a mother and wife with their son and husband. The reality remains that Commander Jadhav is a convicted Indian terrorist and spy responsible for multiple deaths and destruction in Pakistan," claimed Islamabad in a statement.



Ms Swaraj told parliament this morning that Kulbhushan Jadhav was forced to see his mother and wife

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been accused of espionage by Pakistan and has been sentenced to death.



"There was neither humanity nor goodwill in the meeting. Pakistan should be condemned in the strongest words," said the minister.



She described as "absurdity beyond measure" Pakistan's allegations on Chetankul Jadhav's shoes, which were taken away and never returned. "We were right in suspecting mischief... they keep saying there was a camera or chip or recorder in the shoes. The same shoes passed checks by two airlines -- Air India and Emirates. As they enter Pakistan, they have chips?"



Pakistan insisted the Jadhavs were treated with "respect and dignity" and were asked to change and remove jewellery "purely for security reasons".



