Shashi Tharoor Slams Kerala's "Misplaced Generosity" For Turkey, CPM Reacts

Posting a news item about Kerala's Rs 10 crore aid to Turkey on X, Shashi Tharoor said Kerala's Left Democratic Front government should "reflect on its misplaced generosity".

"People of Wayanad could have used those ten crores far better," read Shahshi Tharoor's post.

Congress's Shashi Tharoor, who is also part of the Centre's international outreach on Operation Sindoor, has slammed the Kerala government over its help to Turkey during the 2023 earthquake, pointing to Ankara's support to Islamabad in the stand-off against India. 

"I hope the Govt of Kerala reflects on its misplaced generosity, after seeing Turkey's behaviour two years later! Not to mention that the people of Wayanad (just to take one Kerala example) could have used those ten crores far better," his post read. 

CPM's John Brittas responded immediately, saying why Mr Tharoor was questioning Kerala when the Central government had extended a helping hand to Turkey and attributed it to "selective amnesia".
"Hve great regards for Shashi Tharoor. But these comments are symptoms of selective amnesia," his post read.

"It is as amusing n puzzling why he had to belittle Kerala when he knows very well the Modi govt itself had launched Operation Dost to help Turkey. Kerala bashing is unwarranted," his post read. 

Turkey's aid to Pakistan in the four-day armed conflict with India has been followed by a string public sentiment against the Mediterranean nation. The civil society has promptly dropped it as a favoured tourist destination, trader associations have boycotted Turkish goods and Turkish forms operating in India have been put out of commission.

