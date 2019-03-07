Pakistan Intelligence Used Jaish For Attacks In India: Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf made the comments in a telephonic interview with a journalist (File Photo)

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Wednesday said the Jaish-e-Mohammed was a terror outfit but indicated that his country's intelligence had used it to carry out attacks in India during his tenure.

Making the disclosure in a telephonic interview to Pakistani journalist Nadeem Malik of Hum News in his talk show, Pervez Musharraf also welcomed the action against the Jaish-e-Mohammed, saying it had tried to assassinate him twice in December 2003, as per a video clip shared on the journalist's Facebook and Twitter page.

Asked why he had not taken action against the organisation during his stint in power (1999-2008), he claimed those times were "different". Both India and Pakistan were involved in a clandestine struggle, he said, adding his country's intelligence agencies were engaged in it.

Amid all this, not much action was taken against the JeM, he said, adding that he had also not insisted.

The JeM, led by Masood Azhar, is accused of various attacks in India, including the February 14 Pulwama attack which left over 40 Central Reserve Police Force soldiers dead.