Pakistan High Commission In Delhi Hosts Annual Iftar Dinner

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi hosted the traditional ''Iftar'' dinner Tuesday evening to celebrate blessings of the holy month of Ramazan.

Individuals from all walks of life, including political personalities, community notables, Sajjadah Nasheens of several Sufi shrines in India, academics, writers, journalists, artists, civil society activists, Pakistani students and other prominent persons attended the dinner, it said in a statement.

Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah welcomed the distinguished guests.

"While wishing them special blessings of Ramazan, Shah also highlighted the messages of sacrifice, selflessness and compassion which are inculcated by fasting during the month of Ramazan," the statement said.

"The traditional Iftar dinner is hosted annually at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to mark the holy month of Ramazan and promote the message of peace and harmony," it added.