India Summons Pak High Commission Official Over Civilian's Death In J&K

A civilian was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces on January 11. (File)

India on Wednesday summoned an official of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the death of an "innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation" by Pakistani forces on January 11 in Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India also protested Pakistan's continued support to infiltration of terrorists into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces.

"Pakistan High Commission official was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged at the death of an innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on 11 January 2019 in Sunderbani Sector," the MEA said.

It further said, "Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary."

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border, according to official figures.