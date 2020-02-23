Pak Conspiracy Behind Anti-CAA Protests In Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Jaffrabad: Giriraj Singh

ISI-sponsored fundamentalists are trying to turn Delhi into old Kashmir, Giriraj Singh said (File)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan is conspiring with the protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jaffrabad.

"After the abrogation of Sections 370 and 35A, the ISI-sponsored fundamentalists are bent on turning Delhi into old Kashmir. The protests in Jaffrabad and Shaheen Bagh are the results of Pakistan's conspiracy," Mr Singh tweeted.

On Saturday night, a large number of people including over 1,000 women gathered at the Jaffrabad metro station area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The protestors, which included mostly women, were seen wearing caps with a message "NO NRC". They were holding the national flag and raised slogans of "Azadi".

In view of the ongoing protests in the Jaffrabad metro station area, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday closed the entry and exit gates of the station citing security reasons.

In December last year, thousands of protestors holding placards and national flags had gathered at Jaffrabad metro station raising slogans against the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014.