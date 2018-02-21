Pakistan Chopper Spotted Within 300 Metres Of LoC, Violates Rules According to rules for both sides, rotary wing aircraft should not come within one km of the LoC and fixed wing aircraft should not be within 10 km of it.

An unarmed Pak helicopter came within 300 metres of the Line of Control, army sources said. New Delhi: A Pakistani helicopter came within 300 metres of the Line of Control near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, army sources said today.



There was no firing or hostile action by any side, they said.



According to rules for both sides, rotary wing aircraft should not come within one km of the LoC and fixed wing aircraft should not be within 10 km of it.



The unarmed helicopter later went back, the sources said.



Though it was not a violation of airspace, it was a breach of an understanding between the two sides, said officials.



The sources indicated that the matter will be taken up with the Pakistani side.



Sources in Jammu have said that three helicopters were seen in the area and only one was spotted within the 300-metre distance from the LoC.



The helicopters were spotted opposite Khari Karmara sector, they said.



The chopper (which came near the LoC) did not cross the boundary, they said.



There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, which has left 21 people including 12 security personnel dead and over 75 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.



