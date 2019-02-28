Pak Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir, Schools Along LoC Closed

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Mendhar, Rajouri and Nowshera sectors.

Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and heavy shelling of mortars along the Line of Control this morning.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Mendhar, Rajouri and Nowshera sectors; Mendhar and Balakote sectors witnessed heavy shelling throughout night also.

Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The gun-battle which commenced at 6 in the morning concluded after an hour. The authorities have shutdown schools within 5 km of the Line of Control and the international border in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors in the Rajouri district.

Last year, Pakistan violated ceasefire nearly 3,000 times - the highest by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border-guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the Line of Control and the international border in this region are living under constant fear, they said.

With inputs from PTI