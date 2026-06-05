"Pak Uncomfortable With Any Political Process In J&K": Omar Abdullah's Party

Omar Abdullah's National Conference party has strongly reacted to Pakistan's tirade against the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that it doesn't need certificates from Islamabad.

Pakistan had accused the Omar Abdullah government of being an accomplice to the "defacement" of Muslim identity of J&K.

"The puppet regime in Srinagar brought up by India - I'm not aware what kind of a protest they are planning in New Delhi. But the fact is that they are accomplice in this occupation and accomplice to the defacement of Muslim identity of Jammu and Kashmir," said Tahir Andrabi, spokesman of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

The spokesman of Pakistan's foreign ministry termed the recent demolition of homes of Gujjar tribals in Jammu as a grave situation and part of "wider framework to "Hinduise Kashmir".

"House demolitions, displacement of indigenous communities and exploitation of natural resources are indeed part of wider framework to Hinduise Kashmir," the Pak spokesperson said.

According to the J&K administration, several houses were bulldozed as part of an anti-encroachment drive last month. The government subsequently ordered a probe into the demolition of tribals homes.

This is for the first time after abrogation of J&K's special status in 2019 and formation of elected government in 2024, Pakistan has targeted the elected government.

"This is a grave situation and as I said Pakistan remains cognisant of the situation. Each and every incident is being monitored by Kashmir desk of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We take counter measures in terms of addressing these issues at international platforms," said Pak spokesman.

Hitting out, the National Conference said that the statement only exposes that Pakistan is not comfortable with the political process, democracy in J&K and has no respect for the mandate of people.

"Their statement exposes a simple truth, Pakistan is uncomfortable with any political process in Jammu & Kashmir that is rooted in democracy, elections, and constitutional struggle. They neither respect the mandate of the people nor support their democratic aspirations," Tanvir Sadiq, Chief Spokesman of National Conference, said.

The party said that for decades, Pakistan has dismissed elected governments in Jammu & Kashmir as "puppets".

"Today, when the same elected representatives are preparing a democratic and constitutional protest seeking restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees, Pakistan is once again attacking them," the National Conference spokesperson said.

"We do not need certificates from Islamabad. Our demand for restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees arises from commitments made by the Government of India, affirmed before the Supreme Court, and supported by the overwhelming aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir," the National Conference spokesperson said.