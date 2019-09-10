'Pak-Sponsored Terrorist Outfits Pressurising People': J&K Police Chief

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

While the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is slowly returning to normalcy, Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits have been pressurising residents not to go about their daily business, said state Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Monday.



"Pak-sponsored terrorist outfits, especially Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, have been creating pressure on people to not carry out their daily activities. They forced people to close shops and petrol pumps, but pumps are open and we have ensured that shops are open wherever people want to open them," the senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



He added that the police forces have been successful in arresting many groups which had been threatening and pressurising people.



"They are doing so on behalf of Pakistan. They are being chased everywhere. We carried out two successful operations - one in Baramulla where one was killed and another terrorist was captured,” he said.

“A group working with Jaish-e-Mohammed was detained in Sopore yesterday. They were printing and pasting posters threatening people at various places. They are associates of terrorists, they were working on behalf of three local terrorists from Sopore," he added.



The police chief added they have captured a very notorious group from south Kashmir.

"They were a part of those infiltrating groups from across the border, their details will be released later after proper interrogation," he said.



Mr Singh was speaking to the media more than a month after the Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also reorganised the region into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



Blaming the Pakistani Army and its intelligence wing, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for trying to push terrorists into the Indian side of the border, the police officer said, "Pak agencies especially ISI and Pak Army have been very active, they have brought several terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) and have been making attempts to push them across."



"Even today, ceasefire violations took place both in Jammu and Srinagar LoC area, their purpose is to distract our troops to push the terrorists on our side. Our troops have been able to stop many such attempts," he added.

