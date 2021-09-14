Pak ISI-Trained Terror Module Busted, Festivals Likely Target: Delhi Police

Three of the terrorists were caught from UP, two from Delhi and one from Kota, the police said

In a massive multi-state operation, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police says it has arrested six terrorists - two of whom had recently returned after training in Pakistan. The arrested terrorists had allegedly planned several blasts across the country during the upcoming festivals, they said.

The police team launched an operation spanning three states - Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh - after being alerted about the terror module by various agencies.

"During a raid in the morning, a terrorist from Maharashtra was arrested in Rajasthan's Kota. Three were arrested with the help of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) while two others were caught in Delhi," Neeraj Thakur, a senior official of the Special Cell, told NDTV.

During the interrogation the police found two of the arrested terrorists had travelled to Muscat from where they were ferried to Pakistan on a boat, Mr Thakur said. "In Pakistan, they were kept at a farmhouse for 15 days during which they were trained in firearms," he added.