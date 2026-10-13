Pak Handlers Behind Gang That Attacked Punjab Cop, Accused Shot While Escaping

Punjab Police have claimed to have busted a gang allegedly operating at the behest of Pakistani handlers and involved in an attack on a police personnel in Amritsar district. One of the accused was injured in a gunshot during a scuffle with police on Monday when he allegedly attempted to escape and snatch a police officer's service revolver.

According to Amritsar Rural Police, the gang was allegedly assembled by a man lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail, who had re-established contact with Pakistani ISI handlers through a mobile phone. The handlers allegedly offered Rs 10 lakh to execute the attack on police personnel and spread terror in Punjab.

The case pertains to an October 4 firing incident in which ASI Sukhchain Singh, posted at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Amritsar, was shot at while returning home on his motorcycle.

Police said that around 7.15 pm, when the ASI was nearly 200 metres from his residence in Jagdev Khurd village, three motorcycle-borne youths approached him. One of them allegedly opened fire with the intention to kill him. A bullet hit the ASI in his left arm, following which he was admitted to Civil Hospital in Ajnala.

An FIR was registered at Ajnala police station on October 5 under Sections 109, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The attack was subsequently claimed on social media by Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), police said.

Jail inmate allegedly reconnected with Pakistani handlers

According to the police investigation, Baljit Singh, son of Mewa Singh and a resident of Chakk Dogra village, had earlier been arrested in connection with a grenade attack on Bhindi Saidan police station in March 2026 and was lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail.

Police alleged that while in jail, he re-established contact with Pakistani ISI handlers through a mobile phone and assembled a team of three associates to target police personnel. The accused were allegedly lured with a payment of ₹10 lakh to carry out the attack.

The police identified the accused as Simarjit Singh alias Simar, Sahib Singh alias Gori, Baljit Singh, son of Mewa Singh, and another Baljit Singh, son of Baban Singh.

Simarjit Singh and Sahib Singh have been arrested, while Baljit Singh, son of Mewa Singh, was brought from Goindwal Sahib Central Jail and formally arrested in the case. The fourth accused, Baljit Singh, son of Baban Singh, is yet to be arrested.

Police said Simarjit Singh was driving the motorcycle during the attack, while the second Baljit Singh was seated in the middle and Sahib Singh was riding pillion. Sahib Singh allegedly fired at ASI Sukhchain Singh.

A mobile phone allegedly used by the jail inmate to communicate with the Pakistani handlers was recovered during a search at Goindwal Sahib Central Jail. Separate criminal proceedings have been initiated by the jail authorities in connection with the recovery, police said.

Accused injured during escape attempt

In a further development on Monday, Sahib Singh was being taken by a police team led by the Ajnala station house officer to verify the crime scene, based on disclosures made during interrogation.

Police alleged that Sahib Singh scuffled with the team in an attempt to flee and tried to snatch the service revolver of Sub-Inspector Mandeep Singh. During the struggle, one bullet hit the roof of the police vehicle, while another struck Sahib Singh in the leg.

He was subsequently taken to Civil Hospital in Ajnala for treatment.

Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal had constituted special investigation teams comprising officers from the investigation wing, Ajnala police station and the CIA unit to trace those involved in the attack.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are yet to arrest the fourth accused.