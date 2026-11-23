As Pakistan prepares to send its first astronaut into orbit aboard a Chinese mission to the Tiangong space station, the development is being viewed internationally as far more than a symbolic spaceflight. For many observers, it signals the emergence of a new era in human spaceflight where access to space is gradually expanding beyond the traditional club of major space powers.

According to American space entrepreneur and Hab Space (Station) founder George Weinmann, the mission reflects the growing maturity of China's human spaceflight programme and the increasing desire of countries around the world to participate in space exploration.

Speaking to NDTV, Weinmann said, "The number of opportunities to fly humans into space is still extraordinarily rare".

"More and more countries want to participate in human spaceflight. Space is not a domain for any one country or even a select few. But it is still a hard and rare opportunity to be able to go into space," he said.

Pakistan's astronaut will fly as a payload specialist and conduct scientific experiments in microgravity aboard China's Tiangong space station, becoming the first Pakistani citizen to travel into an orbit in space. The mission is also significant because it marks the first time China is flying a foreign astronaut to its space station.

For Weinmann, Beijing's decision is not unexpected. He believes China has been signalling for years that it wants to make its space station a platform for international cooperation.

"I think they've been broadcasting that for some time," he said. "It is good that more and more countries are participating in human space flight and the associated research that comes along with it," said Weinmann, who is in India to participate in the India International Space Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, being organised by the Indian Space Association (IsPA).

The mission, however, carries implications extending beyond science and exploration. It arrives at a moment when global power structures are evolving and major countries are seeking new partnerships in critical technologies, including space.

"On the other hand, of course, it is also a geopolitical signal that China is becoming more internationally active with other countries," Weinmann observed.

China's Tiangong station is increasingly attracting international attention as the International Space Station (ISS) approaches retirement. The ISS, one of humanity's greatest engineering achievements, is nearing three decades in orbit and is expected to be phased out within the next several years.

Weinmann acknowledged that the Chinese station has become a serious and capable platform for future research.

"The Chinese station is newer," he said. "It's a really good design. It's a compact design. Credit to their engineers for building it."

The approaching end of the International Space Station has raised questions about where future generations of astronauts will fly and conduct research. While the United States is supporting several privately owned commercial space station projects, much of the world remains uncertain about how future access to orbit will be organised.

"The world is beginning to wonder what comes next," Weinmann said.

He noted that NASA's strategy involves encouraging private companies to build stations in low Earth orbit that NASA will use as a customer rather than own itself.

"That's great for the United States," he said, "but it leaves the rest of the world kind of wondering, well, what should the rest of us do?"

In this backdrop, Pakistan's entry into human spaceflight through a Chinese mission takes on broader significance. It demonstrates that countries without independent human spaceflight capabilities may increasingly find opportunities to participate through partnerships and international collaborations.

Weinmann argues that humanity benefits when more nations gain first-hand experience of space. "I think it should be exciting for everybody," he said.

One of the greatest benefits of sending astronauts into orbit, he explained, is the "overview effect," the profound change in perception many astronauts experience when viewing Earth from space.

"When an astronaut goes to space representing a new group of people, they bring that overview effect back to their population," he said. "From space, you don't see borders."

While national interests and geopolitical rivalries will always remain important, he believes that spaceflight can encourage broader perspectives and greater understanding.

"The world is more than just us," Weinmann said. "Sometimes perspective helps and allows us to see each other as more of one overall planet in a vast, inky blackness."

Beyond symbolism, Weinmann emphasized the practical benefits of human spaceflight. Experiments conducted in microgravity have contributed to advances in science, medicine, materials research, and industrial processes. Expanding access to these opportunities, he argued, can only strengthen global scientific capabilities.

"Spaceflight has many potential benefits," he said. "Those benefits really should be shared with all of humanity."

He added: "Having more countries understand the power of what microgravity can do and how that positions us is not a bad thing."

The mission also raises questions about the future architecture of international cooperation in space. While China is opening its space station to foreign astronauts, political and technological barriers still exist between major space powers. American and Chinese space systems are not designed to operate together, and legislation in the United States continues to limit direct cooperation with China's space programme.

Yet Weinmann remains hopeful that future partnerships could emerge around common standards and shared objectives.

"My hope is that countries cooperating together going forward will look to common standards and see how we can benefit from all of our countries' industries participating and building something that allows for global trade to progress," he said.

For India, which recently celebrated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's mission and is preparing for its own Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme, Weinmann believes the Pakistani mission should be viewed as both encouraging and motivating.

"We should all be excited to see that the world is becoming better at understanding space as an opportunity for international collaboration," he said.

At the same time, he issued a reminder that the pace of global competition is accelerating.

"This probably gives some indication that we should not rest on our heels," Weinmann said. "We all need to be working hard to progress because the world is moving along and more and more people are going to fly."

As Pakistan's first astronaut prepares for launch, the mission may ultimately be remembered not just as a milestone for Pakistan or China, but as another step toward a future in which human spaceflight becomes accessible to a much larger part of the world.