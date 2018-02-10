Pak Army Shells Areas Along The Line Of Control In J&K's Poonch District The shells fell deep inside Indian territory along the Line of Control triggering panic and fear among the residents.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT There was no loss of life or injury to any one, a police official said. Jammu: Pakistani troops launched mortars shells at civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today, police said.



There was no loss of life or injury to any one, a police official said.



"The Pakistan Army launched mortar shells in Khadi Karmara forward areas in Poonch around 1100 hours today," the official said.



The shells fell deep inside Indian territory along the Line of Control triggering panic and fear among the residents.



The Pakistan troops also launched shells along the Line of Control in Chakan Da Bagh forward area in Poonch, official said.



On February 9, three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Poonch district.



On February 8, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Poonch's KG sector.



A total of 18 people, including ten security personnel and eight civilians, were killed and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu region this year.



Pakistani troops launched mortars shells at civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today, police said.There was no loss of life or injury to any one, a police official said."The Pakistan Army launched mortar shells in Khadi Karmara forward areas in Poonch around 1100 hours today," the official said.The shells fell deep inside Indian territory along the Line of Control triggering panic and fear among the residents.The Pakistan troops also launched shells along the Line of Control in Chakan Da Bagh forward area in Poonch, official said.On February 9, three Army jawans were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Poonch district. On February 8, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Poonch's KG sector.A total of 18 people, including ten security personnel and eight civilians, were killed and over 75 injured in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu region this year.