'Pained By The Plane Accident In Kozhikode,' Tweets PM Modi

Kozhikode, Kerala Plane Crash: Dozens of people were injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was pained by the plane accident in Kerala that has left at least 11 people dead, including both the pilots, and dozens of passengers injured.

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," he tweeted.

The airline said 190 passengers and crew were on board the plane, which left from Dubai.