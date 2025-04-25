In A First, Supreme Court Stands For Victims Of Pahalgam Attack

The Supreme Court on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims. The gesture came in response to the massacre in which 26 individuals, mostly tourists, were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since 2019.

At exactly 2:00 PM, sirens rang across the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. Judges, lawyers, litigants, and court staff stood in unison for a two-minute silence. It marked the first time that India's top court responded collectively and formally to a terrorist act.

Historically, the Supreme Court has refrained from such demonstrations, even during previous terrorist strikes like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Traditionally, the Court observes two minutes of silence at 11:00 AM on 30 January each year, commemorating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to senior court officials, the initiative for the resolution and observance was led by Justice Bhushan R Gavai, the senior-most sitting judge and next in line to become Chief Justice, in consultation with Justice Surya Kant. Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, was out of the country on Wednesday.

After reviewing the footage and images emerging from the Pahalgam incident, the senior judges convened an emergency consultation during the lunch recess. By 1:45 PM, all judges present in the Supreme Court had assembled, and a resolution was drafted and adopted. At 2:00 PM, following protocol, the siren was sounded, and the silence observed.

"The Supreme Court of India pays its respectful tribute to the innocent lives snuffed out brutally and prematurely, while also expressing its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may those who were injured recover soon.

⁠The nation stands with the victims and their families in this hour of indescribable grief. ⁠The attack on tourists, who were merely enjoying the natural beauty of the Crown Jewel of India, i.e. Kashmir, is undoubtedly an affront to the values of humanity and the sanctity of life, and this Court strongly condemns the same," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

"This is the salutary first. The highest constitutional court of the country, which is the most powerful court in the world in terms of its jurisdiction, stood by the grieving and wounded nation. What an unprecedentedly strong message to the world and to those who perpetrate terror and those who monitor them from across the border. This shows that wounds are not only in the hearts and lives of relatives of those who were killed mercilessly in Pahalgam, but the entire nation is wounded and hurt," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Supreme Court's actions set off a rare domino effect across India's judiciary. High Courts in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, and Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh followed suit, issuing similar condemnations and observing silence in solidarity.

Over 300 members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) gathered in the court's central lawn at the same time to honour the victims.