Last Video Of Newly-Wed UP Man Shot Dead By Terrorists In Pahalgam Attack

The last video of Shubham Dwivedi, a newlywed who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, spending time with his family, has surfaced. Mr Dwivedi had gone to Kashmir with his wife for a short vacation. Tragically, their trip turned into a nightmare and he did not survive.

In the video, Mr Dwivedi was seen laughing and having a gala time with his wife and two other relatives at a hotel in Jammu and Kashmir. They all were playing UNO in the footage.

However, the smiles soon turned into grief.

Mr Dwivedi's cousin, Saurabh, said that the terrorists started firing after asking people their names.

"Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals," he told the news agency ANI.

Officials informed Mr Saurabh that his cousin's body will be sent home in two to three days after completing all the required procedures.

Pahalgam terror attack

Twenty-six people were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire on Tuesday. Eyewitnesses said that as the gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space, they said.

Disturbing videos also surfaced showing people pleading for help for their family members who were shot.

Among those dead was a Navy officer who was married a week ago, an Intelligence Bureau official who was shot dead in front of his wife, two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals.

A massive manhunt has been launched to track down the terrorists, with the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police cordoning off the area. The security agencies today released a photograph of four terrorists involved in the attack. Officials said that while all of them are linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), at least two are believed to be foreigners.

Reports have suggested that 'The Resistance Front' (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility. However, the government is yet to confirm this.