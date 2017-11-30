"Padmavati" Controversy LIVE Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi To Appear Before Parliamentary Panel Today

"Padmavati" Row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked to meet opponents, historians for an acceptable version.

New Delhi:  "Padmavati" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi have been asked by a parliamentary committee on IT to appear before it and present their views on the controversy surrounding the movie which has been accused of distorting history by fringe groups.
 

Nov 30, 2017
11:26 (IST)
On "Padmavati" Row, Sanjay Bhansali, Censor Chief Summoned By MPs' Panel
The notice for the meeting of the parliamentary committee on Information Technology says officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry will also brief panel members on challenges the department faces.
Nov 30, 2017
11:25 (IST)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prasoon Joshi are expected to attend the meeting at 3 pm. 
Nov 30, 2017
11:13 (IST)
Actors Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar, who are members of Parliament, are also part of the panel which will examine the issues relating to the movie.

Nov 30, 2017
11:09 (IST)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been asked to explain his point of view amid several states saying they will not allow screening of his film. Prasoon Joshi, who heads the country's censor board, has also been asked to attend the meeting. 
