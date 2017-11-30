'Padmavati' Controversy LIVE Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi To Appear Before Parliamentary Panel Today

"Padmavati" Row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali was asked to meet opponents, historians for an acceptable version.

Here are the LIVE updates on the "Padmavati" controversy:

"Padmavati" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi have been asked by a parliamentary committee on IT to appear before it and present their views on the controversy surrounding the movie which has been accused of distorting history by fringe groups.