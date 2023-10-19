Padma Shri Awardee, Spiritual Leader Bangaru Adigalar Dies At 82

Bangary Adigalar revolutionised spiritualism for a social cause.

Spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar, popularly known as 'Amma', who brought in revolutionary reforms such as paving the way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples, passed away near here on Thursday, sources said.

Adigalar, 82, suffered chest pain before his death at his residence in Melmaruvathur near Chennai. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said he was deeply saddened at the passing away of 'Amma' Bangaru Adigalar.

Expressing anguish over his death, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced state honours for the spiritual leader's funeral to pay tributes to his services.

Adigalar revolutionised spiritualism for a social cause and ensured prominence to women in allowing them to pray inside the sanctum sanctorum, the Chief Minister said.

The guru's residence teemed with his devotees as they paid their last respects and the cremation is scheduled for Friday.

Head of the Adhiparasakthi Siddhar Peedam which he founded, the Adhiparasakthi (Goddess Parvathi) spiritual movement is known by the Melmaruvathur temple near here and its local worship groups across the state.

Beginning his life as a teacher, his deep inclination towards spiritualism led him to devote his time more towards worship, soothsaying and spiritual service and in the course of time evolved as a guru.

Hailing from an OBC community, the spiritual leader was respected for his friendly attitude towards people. He grew in public esteem because he made worship simple and easy, and because he gave importance to women.

A striking feature of his spiritual service for over four decades was making way for women to enter the sanctum sanctorum of Shakti temples administered by him and his followers.

He is revered as 'Amma' (mother) by his devotees who use red garments as a mark of Shakti worship.

Spiritual commentator and astrologer Shelvi hailed Adigalar as a revolutionary spiritual leader by bringing in women into the sanctum sanctorum of temples.

"The Melmaruvathur temple is the only temple where a woman can offer worship even during her periods," he told PTI.

It was not an easy task to break the glass ceiling even in spiritualism. His life was dedicated to take spiritualism to the people from the backward, oppressed and working classes, Shelvi said.

Also, Adigalar brought healthcare facilities and founded educational institutions to serve the people. "His vara vazhipattu mandram (weekly worship forums) are running smooth, bringing peace to countless people." He has a large following of devotees in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as in some foreign countries.

Condolences poured in with leaders of various political parties condoling the demise of Adigalar.

The Governor said: "A highly evolved soul and great spiritual teacher. His contributions to education, healthcare and social reforms will continue inspiring us. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti! Stalin said,"when the DMK, after a long crusade, empowered people of all castes to become priests in temples, Bangaru Adigalar's spiritual revolution, allowing women to perform puja inside the garba graha of temples is admirable." AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said though the Adigalar had a humble beginning as a teacher, he rose in stature as a spiritual leader bringing about transformation in diverse fields including education, healthcare, and upliftment of the poor.

Former chief minister O Panneerslevam said Adigalar effectively combined social welfare activities with spiritualism and none can fill the vacuum left by him.

Expressing shock, BJP state chief K Annamalai said the spiritual guru totally involved himself in spiritual and educational work and guided the poor and downtrodden.

"It is a loss to our society. I extend condolences to his loved ones and devotees. May Amman (Goddess) grant his family and devotees the strength to bear the separation. Om Shanti," he said.

Stating that the Adigalar was his family friend, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party leader Dr S Ramadoss said the former strived for the spiritual advancement of the people and ensured them peace.

"He used to say that the very purpose of his birth was to uplift women," Dr Ramadoss said, extending his heartfelt sympathies and condolences.

MDMK top leader Vaiko, BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, TMC founder G K Vasan and T T V Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam were among leaders who condoled Adigalar's demise.

'Amma' was conferred the Padma Shri Award in 2019 for his spiritual services to the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)