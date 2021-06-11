PM Modi Condoles Death Of Professor Radhamohan, Eminent Environmentalist

Professor Radhamohan died on Friday, PM Modi tweets condolences

Professor Radhamohan, eminent economist and environmentalist, died on Friday in Bhubaneswar. He was 78. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and posted his condolences. "Professor Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology," PM Modi wrote.

Prof Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2021

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, in his tribute to Professor Radhamohan said, "...An economist turned environmentalist, he had distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and well-wishers."

Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Radhamohan. An economist turned environmentalist had distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and well-wishers. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 11, 2021

Professor Radhamohan and his daughter were conferred the Padma Shri, last year for their work in agriculture in rural Odisha. According to the kalingatv.com, "they were credited for their efforts to transform a degraded piece of land into a vast food forest using only organic techniques in Nayagarh district of the Odisha."

The retired professor of economics was much respected for his work in organic farming methods and conservation through protection of forest resources in Odisha. A champion of regeneration of wasteland, Professor Radhamohan worked hard for increasing Odisha's forest cover.