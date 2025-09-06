"Crucial Step For Peace": Arambai Tenggol On Suspension Of Operations Pact Renewal In Manipur

The Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol (AT) on Saturday said the renegotiated suspension of operations (SoO) pact between the Centre and Kuki, Zomi and Hmar armed groups is crucial for achieving peace in Manipur and expressed unwavering support to any government initiative aimed at restoring order and tranquillity in the state.

Two groups representing 24 insurgent organisations on Thursday signed the SoO agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

The signing of the SoO agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said.

In a statement, Arambai Tenggol said, "We stand steadfast in our dedication to fostering peace and normalcy across Manipur. Our organisation has been actively cooperating and coordinating with the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the State Administration to chart a positive path forward."

A recent point of focus has been the "re-negotiated Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact, an initiative we view as a crucial step towards achieving peace", the Meitei group said.

The AT also called for a stringent approach towards illegal immigrants and refugees from Myanmar.

Manipur has been seeing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

Since then, about 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence. However, there has been relative peace in Manipur in the last few months.