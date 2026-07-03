Pachpadra Refinery Set To Boost Rajasthan Economy, PM To Inaugurate Tomorrow

As you move from Jodhpur towards Pachpadara, the nearby Sambhara village, on the right side of the road you see the magnificent structure of pipes and some industrial equipment, on the other side of the road, there is a big building of a school, an under-construction hospital, hotels, restaurants, a gate welcoming you in Sambhara Village and a board which mentions that this road of the village has been constructed by the refinery.

Soon, you start taking a walk on the road of the village, you see another board mentioning that school and an under-construction hospital are being developed by the support of the refinery. This all reflects the fortune this refinery has brought for this region.

On 4th July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Pachpadra to inaugurate this HRRL refinery.

This is a significant step towards India's energy self-reliance and brings new opportunities and a better life for the people of this region.

The HPCL refinery at Pachpadra is set to be inaugurated. It's India's first grassroot integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex with an annual production capacity of 9 million metric tonnes, the refinery will process 1.5 million tonnes of crude oil from Rajasthan's Mangala terminal, while 7.5 million tonnes of imported oil.

In addition this refinery can also produce other materials like Bitumen, Naphtha etc. This project will reduce India's dependence on other countries and strengthen its capacity to export petroleum products.

A 487-kilometer-long pipeline directly connects the refinery to Mundra Port, allowing crude oil from Russia and Gulf countries to be refined here efficiently. The refinery is expected to generate an annual revenue of around Rs 5,000 crore for the Rajasthan government, while also improving the lives of local residents.

Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The refinery is being projected as a key step towards making India self-reliant, while also reinforcing the political message of development.

As one moves closer to the refinery, the signs of development are clearly visible. Roads in nearby villages have improved, schools have been built, and a hospital is under construction. Water pipelines have been laid, and a township has been developed for engineers and officials.

This development is not limited to Pachpadra or Balotra. People from nearby districts are also arriving here in search of employment opportunities.

Dharmendra, from Osian in Jodhpur, works as a security guard at the refinery school. Earlier posted at the main gate, he says the refinery has given him stable employment, timely salary, and access to better facilities like schools and healthcare.

Rana, a local resident of Sambhra Village, now works in the water supply at the refinery, With fixed working hours and a steady income, he has been able to buy a motorcycle. His sister Parvati is also employed at the refinery, working in food services.

Rana recalls that earlier they worked in salt mines, loading sacks from morning till late night for just Rs 120-150 a day. Now, he earns around Rs18,000 per month. The village also has access to clean drinking water through pipelines.

Rajaram, another villager, says that earlier they had to spend Rs1,000 to get a water tanker. Now, water is available directly at home.

The refinery has also opened up employment opportunities for women. With people from outside renting rooms and buying goods locally, small businesses in the village are also seeing increased income.

Raveena, from Garhwada in Pali, has come here with her sister Pooja to work. With no employment in their village and after the loss of their brother, they had no source of income.

She says that without the refinery, they would have remained unemployed. Today, both sisters are working in the township and living in rented accommodation, earning their livelihood independently.

Clearly, the refinery has brought significant change to the region. Because of the arid climate and water scarcity in this region, there is limited scope for agriculture and livestock farming, employment opportunities were previously scarce and low-paying. The refinery has opened new avenues for stable jobs and local businesses, offering a more secure future to many families.