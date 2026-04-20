Video: Fire At Rajasthan Refinery Day Before Its Inauguration By PM Modi

Twenty four hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate a refinery in Rajasthan, a massive fire broke out at the facility, sending huge black clouds of smoke in the air.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit) section of the refinery. No immediate reports of casualties were available, officials said.

The refinery, India's first greenfield integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra, is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan.

It is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening India's energy security by reducing dependence on imports and enhancing domestic production capabilities.

The refinery's foundation stone was first laid on September 22, 2013, by Sonia Gandhi during the tenure of the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state, with an initial estimated cost of Rs 37,230 crore. After a change in government, PM Modi relaunched the project on January 16, 2018, revising the cost to Rs 43,129 crore.

Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in a refinery unit ahead of inauguration in Pachpadra pic.twitter.com/kSmLOgOCDA — NDTV (@ndtv) April 20, 2026

Beyond fuel production, the refinery is expected to generate significant quantities of downstream petrochemical products.

These will serve as high-quality raw materials for upcoming industrial units in the region. Industries based on products such as polypropylene, polyethylene (HDPE/LLDPE), benzene, toluene, and butadiene are likely to be made, paving the way for a robust industrial ecosystem.

These materials will support the manufacturing of a wide range of goods, including plastic furniture, agricultural pipes, packaging films, automobile components, synthetic fibers, medical equipment, and chemicals like paints and detergents.

This integrated development is expected to significantly enhance the refinery's utility and strengthen Rajasthan's position as an emerging hub for value-added manufacturing at both national and global levels.