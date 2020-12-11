"There Is Too Much Bureaucracy": P Chidambaram's Dig At NITI Aayog CEO

"There is too much democracy, laments a senior bureaucrat. There is too much bureaucracy, says an anguished democrat," said P Chidambaram in a tweet.

P Chidambaram slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for making a law on ''love jihad''.

New Delhi:

Taking a veiled dig at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's reported comments on the issue of democracy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said there is too much "bureaucracy" in the country.

In a series of tweets, he slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for making a law on ''love jihad'' and asserted that the foundation of a new Parliament building was laid on the ''ruins of a liberal democracy''.

"The foundation for a new Parliament building was laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy,"

"UP's creativity deserves two Nobel Prizes -- for Literature (fiction) and Peace," he tweeted.

"UP is the most creative state in law-making and in the application of the law. Who else could have invented a crime called ''love jihad''?" the Congress leader asked in another tweet.

Mr Chidambaram alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led state government is misusing the new law.

