P Chidambaram, In Tihar Jail, Starts Day With A Light Breakfast: Report

A Delhi court sent Congress leader P Chidambaram to 2-week judicial custody in the INX Media case

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who spent his first night in Tihar jail's cell number 7 yesterday, started his day with a light breakfast this morning. A Delhi court on Thursday sent Mr Chidambaram to two-week judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case.

The senior Congress leader was brought to the jail last evening. He got no special facilities, except a separate cell and a western toilet as specified by the court, prison officials said.

Like other inmates, Mr Chidambaram will also have access to the prison's library and can watch television for a specified period of time.

Mr Chidambaram began his morning today with a light breakfast. On Thursday night, he had rotis (Indian bread), dal (lentil), sabji (vegetables) and rice, as per the prion's menu, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

After the mandatory medical check-up, Mr Chidambaram was lodged in jail number 7, which usually houses those accused in Enforcement Directorate cases. Incidentally, his son Karti Chidambaram was also lodged in the same cell for 12 days in the same case last year.

The cell was prepared in advance, with Tihar Jail authorities anticipating that the senior Congress leader may be sent to Tihar Jail if his anticipatory bail gets rejected by the court in the INX Media corruption case, officials told news agency PTI.

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam and a bank fraud case, is also currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Mr Chidambaram was brought to Asia's largest prison from the Rouse Avenue Court amid high security. It took nearly 35 minutes for the jail authorities to bring Mr Chidambaram to the prison from the court.

The court allowed him to carry his spectacles and prescribed medicines to the jail, and ordered that he be kept in a separate cell in the Tihar Jail as he is a protectee under Z-Category security cover.

